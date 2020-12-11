What's old is new again

Queen City Vintage is opening up this weekend and it features a ton of retro clothing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It started as a pop-up store in a parking lot, moving around to different locations. Now they have found a home in the heart of Hertel.

They open Saturday, but Quinton and Cam, the owners of Queen City Vintage, are giving 2 On Your Side a first-look at the new store.

“Today we are basically going through inventory, pricing, tagging. We have a lot of stuff to go through,” said one of the owners. “Basically, we have three days until our grand opening so we are working overtime trying to get ready.”

The store started when the two guys set up racks full of retro clothing in a parking lot. People saw the old school gear and it became very popular.

“People started freaking out saying where is all this Bills stuff coming from,” one of the owners said.

The owners said they get the majority of the store’s inventory at second-hand stores, garage sales or they find a piece or two from a collector out of state. They said even though it’s a lot of work, it’s well worthwhile to help their customers find something unique.

“I think it sets people out, they can have a unique style,” one of the owners said. “You can kind of make a statement anywhere with some of our items."