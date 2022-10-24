Some west side residents voice opposition regarding plans for a new microbrewery

We've all heard the phrase 'not in my backyard.' it's what several residents living on Tremont Avenue in Buffalo are saying about plans for a microbrewery.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The neighbors on Tremont Avenue in Buffalo will tell you they fought to improve their street and neighborhood. Now some of them are ready for a new battle.

Matt Redpath and his wife purchased the property at 38 Tremont and they plan to open a microbrewery. Redpath said it will be more than you think.

"Food is a big component to what we want to do there," he said. A concessions trailer would be on site, sort of like a stationary food truck."

Two residents leading the fight against the business said they don't want the noise and the traffic on the residential street. Currently, over 100 people signed petitions against the project.

When it comes to parking, Redpath said "what we would do at Sentient Brewing is help educate the customers that there is plenty of parking on Forest Avenue."

The plan for the microbrewery is outdoor dining and a community garden, which he said is good for the neighborhood.

"We would like to bring more of that green space garden area and help beautify a spot."

Charles Young has a sign outside his home that reads 'No Brew Bar'. He said, "we don't want the drunks."

Karyn Brady has been armed with papers going to council offices in Buffalo City Hall.

"We're surprised quite frankly that we are in this fight. We worked so hard for the new green code. It was supposed to establish for us certain zones, certain neighborhoods where development would be allowed and where development wouldn't be allowed."

She cited the spot zoning code.

"It singles out a small plot of land for use different than the surrounding area to benefit a property owner at the detriment of other owners."

James Morrell, chair of the Buffalo Planning Board said the project has been approved by the planning board. However, he said residents can still be heard.

"There's always avenues to reach out to developers to make sure things will work within that community."

On Tuesday, the Buffalo Common Council Legislation committee will review the plan approved by the planning board.