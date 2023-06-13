Some services being cut at Mount St. Mary's Hospital starting in July

The plan will transfer inpatient services like surgery, maternity, and dialysis to other hospitals in the Catholic Health system.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Catholic Health announced plans to cut some services for Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston by July 1.

“Mount St. Mary’s is the highest-rated hospital in Niagara County for quality and Catholic Health leads the region in patient safety. While this reconfiguration is necessary to continue our mission, our commitment to the people of Niagara County will never change,” Sullivan added. “Much discernment and planning has gone into this process to ensure patients will have needed medical and emergency services in their own community with improved access to higher levels of quality care at Centers of Excellence throughout Catholic Health,” the health care system said.

But members of the health care union 1199 SEIU say this reconfiguration is forcing 100 folks out of a job and Niagara County residents without some critical care.

"It's very sad for the people of Niagara County. They love this hospital, they love coming there, they love the catholic component.....we're one big family. We cried yesterday we're crying today. a lot of it is the loss of what we have with each other, " said Registered Nurse, Cathy Mahar.

The union is now working with those who are being displaced to move to another department or find another position within the Catholic Health system.