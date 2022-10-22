Some question whether 5/14 Survivors Fund equity

Tops employees who were at work on May 14 held a press conference Saturday evening, saying they felt ignored.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fragrance Harris Stanfield was working two jobs prior to May 14.

"I am traumatized. I am not back at work at Tops," she said.

Now she's trying to get by on one income as she also tries to heal.

"I haven't even been able to walk back in the store. I did try twice and the second time I was there, there was a threat and police cars were running into the parking lot and I ran into my car and left," Harris Stanfield said.

Thursday, Harris Stanfield was told she and more than 30 other workers who were at the supermarket when a gunman opened fire will receive $9,500 on Monday from the 5/14 Survivors Fund.

Harris Stanfield says she and other Tops survivors don't feel they were really included in the conversation about the funds because none of them were on the survivor's fund steering committee.

"I think it's unfair that we've never had a seat at the table. I think it's unfair that we've been ignored," Harris Stanfield said.

Reverend Mark Blue is co-chair of the committee, which decided how to split more than $6.45 million donated from WNY and communities around the country to victims' families and survivors of the shooting.

They were split into different groups but he wouldn't say how much was going to whom.

"We realize individuals may not like that but that's the decision we made to make sure our community receives something. There's not enough money to make people whole. I wish we had more money that we could have given out but I realize that the steering committee did the best that it could do," Blue said.

He says the committee did give survivors a chance to speak at a public meeting they had in July.

"The community had input in the draft protocol. We made sure that the community had input before the protocol was final," Blue said.

Harris Stanfield says she and other employees did attend that meeting.

With some Tops employees too traumatized to go back, she wishes they would've been given them their salary for a year so they could use the time to get emotional help.