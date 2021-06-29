Some pools closed around Western New York this summer

Two of three pools are closed in Cheektowaga and all three are closed in the City of Niagara Falls.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — If you were hoping to come to any of the town pools in Niagara Falls this summer, you're out of luck. None of them are opening.

In Cheektowaga, two of three town pools will remain closed this summer.

Cheektowaga Town Supervisor Diane Benczkowski tells us only the Town Park pool will be open because of a lifeguard shortage. That's a problem affecting more than town pools.

YMCA Buffalo Niagara has all of its pools open, but told us a few weeks ago they were looking to hire 20-25 lifeguards. They've been able to hire a few lifeguards since.

It's a combination of the worker shortage and COVID stopping certification courses. Now the YMCA is even offering an incentive for those who take the course and work for them.

"Anyone who commits to becoming a staff member at the Y, we'll waive the fee for that program and that can typically be around $300," said VP of Operations Nick Bond.

Meanwhile splash pads in the City of Niagara Falls are closed, but Mayor Robert Restaino hopes to have them open in the next couple weeks.

Mayor Restaino says COVID caused the city to lose $4-6 million by last June/July and they didn't know when the pandemic would end. It's also when they had to make a budget for this year.

"In doing that, you make decisions based upon what're the priorities of city services. Those priority city services took the major share of the revenue we had budgeted," Restaino said.

Those pools closed in Niagara Falls will use help from the American Rescue Fund to help make those infrastructure and maintenance repairs.

"The pools haven't received any service in probably nearly a decade," Restaino said.