Some Pioneer Cental Schools parents concerned about what's happening behind closed doors

YORKSHIRE, N.Y. — On Friday the Pioneer Central Schools' Board of Education announced that Superintendent Ben Halsey was being placed on administrative leave and that it was effective immediately.

On Tuesday, 2 On Your Side was at the regularly scheduled board meeting where members did not comment on the issue. But they did quickly accept the motion, unanimously.

And some parents in the district said they're concerned about what is happening behind closed doors.

"I can't even question Mr. Schultz or Mr. Halsey tonight as to why I'm getting run-around answers. I'm being placated, everything is being swept under the rug, everything," one parent said.

Tonight's board meeting ended in an executive session concerning "the employment history of a particular person." It was not made clear who that is in reference to.