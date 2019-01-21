BUFFALO, N.Y. — NYSEG customers are starting to see their power return, after hours of power outages across Hamburg and Orchard Park.

At one point Monday morning, nearly 6,000 customers in Orchard Park and Hamburg were without power.

As of 10:00 am, the town of Orchard Park is the only area in Erie County without power, with 147 customers being reported.

The New York State Electrical and Gas Corporation is investigating the cause of these outages and working to restore the remaining customers as soon as possible.

For the latest updates, visit the NYSEG outage map.