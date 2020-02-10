Inbound Route 5 reopens after early morning crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Inbound Route 5 is now reopened. It had previously been closed from Ridge Road to Tifft Street due to a crash.
Earlier in the morning, there was a rollover accident, which has caused injuries, on the inbound route 5. The accident caused the Tifft Street on-ramp to be shut down, it to has since been reopened.
A tractor-trailer spun out on the 190 South at Sheridan and Kenmore around 4:30 Friday morning. The right lane is currently blocked and the roads are slippery because of the rain.
In addition to those accidents there is ponding on the wet roads, drivers should use caution during the morning drive.