Inbound Route 5 reopens after early morning crash

The Route had been closed from Ridge Road to Tifft Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Inbound Route 5 is now reopened. It had previously been closed from Ridge Road to Tifft Street due to a crash.

Earlier in the morning, there was a rollover accident, which has caused injuries, on the inbound route 5. The accident caused the Tifft Street on-ramp to be shut down, it to has since been reopened.

A tractor-trailer spun out on the 190 South at Sheridan and Kenmore around 4:30 Friday morning. The right lane is currently blocked and the roads are slippery because of the rain.

