BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Western New York hits Phase One in reopening, many businesses are preparing not only to open their doors, but also thinking about how to keep their business safe.

Businesses that are eligible to reopen starting Tuesday are listed on the state's reopening website. They include construction, manufacturing and a number of retail businesses.

Beth Clark runs Bridal Chateau on Wehrle Drive in Williamsville.

She has been hard at work putting in new safety measures such as plexiglass at the register, a hand sanitation station and ordering masks, which she says are on their way.

During the pandemic Clark says she hasn't been able to complete sales, but has been able to do virtual appointments. She's really looking forward to actually being allowed to have customers in her boutique.

"I know the finger lakes and Rochester were starting to open and we were feeling kind of a little left behind but we were able to move things up so really what it has been is me really getting ready making sure I'm preparing the salon for entering Phase Two," Clark said.

The state has specified the mandatory and recommended guidelines for businesses when they reopen – on social distancing, protective equipment and cleaning.

On the eve of Western New York's Phase One of reopening, you can understand the excitement many businesses probably have. But for some others, the coronavirus pandemic dealt a blow they won't recover from.

Vito's Avenue Pizzeria in North Tonawanda announced on Facebook that this Sunday will be the restaurant's last day in business. The post continues in saying, COVID-19 has hit the restaurant hard with no end in sight.

