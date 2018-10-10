BUFFALO, N.Y. - Senator Chris Jacobs and Mayor Byron Brown, along with Buffalo Common Council members Joel Feroleto and Rasheed Wyatt, announced Wednesday that some state funding for an indoor athletic complex to be located in Shoshone Park has been secured.

$1 million has been secured for the new, 75,000-square-foot complex, which will have the ability to be converted for use as baseball, soccer and lacrosse fields.

“This new indoor facility will allow Shoshone to be active year round, hosting not only youth baseball, but soccer, lacrosse and many other recreational activities for all ages," said Senator Chris Jacobs.

The total cost of the indoor complex is estimated at $4 million.

Council members Feroleto and Wyatt say they hope to have the full funding in place by Spring 2019, with construction to begin next summer.

