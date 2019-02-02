DEPEW, N.Y. — A water main break on Eliot Avenue, near Transit Road, also affected a natural gas line Saturday morning, leaving some people without heat.

A National Fuel spokesman told 2 On Your Side that the company has been distributing electric heaters to impacted residents. There are four streets without heat right now: Tyler, Rumford, Brewster and Lincoln.

National Fuel is talking with the American Red Cross about potential warming centers for the roughly 100 customer accounts impacted.

There is no estimate for when the repairs will be done, and town officials were scheduled to meet with National Fuel's emergency manager.

The Erie County Water Authority had also been contacted about the break.