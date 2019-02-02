DEPEW, N.Y. — After a water main break on Eliot Avenue, near Transit Road, affected a natural gas line, some residents were left without heat Saturday.

On Sunday, some of those residents began moving back into their homes. Residents there told 2 On Your Side on Sunday that National Fuel was, one-by-one, turning gas back for the roughly 100 customer accounts impacted.

A warming shelter had been open for residents in the community at the Depew Senior Center, located at 85 Manitou Street. However, a statement released Sunday morning said no one had stayed there overnight and added that the center would close at noon Sunday.

The Depew Office of Emergency Management also provided an update on Sunday morning, via Facebook:

Update on the National Fuel outage in the village. As per a National fuel rep.

"It was a long night for both residents and the crews of National Fuel. We have started relighting customers on Tyler as of 5 a.m. We will continue the process throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Cannot provide an ETA as there are so many variables that could happen. Home access is tricky too."

A National Fuel spokesman told 2 On Your Side that the company distributed electric heaters to impacted residents. The four streets without heat were Tyler, Rumford, Brewster and Lincoln.

The Erie County Water Authority had also been contacted about the break.