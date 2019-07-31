MAYVILLE, N.Y. — Water restrictions are in effect in the Village of Brocton and the Town of Portland following a water main break, according to the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services.

The department made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Among the restrictions is no outdoor water use, such as filling swimming pools, washing cars, and watering lawns and gardens.

Public water customers are being asked to restrict water use indoors too, until the water main break is repaired.

RELATED: Algae blooms force two Chautauqua Lake beaches to close

RELATED: Study finds WNY beaches among dirtiest in New York State

RELATED: Busted lead pipes to your home? There's money to fix that