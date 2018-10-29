BUFFALO, NY - Time is running out on road crews to fix bad roads before the harsh winter weather gets here. 2 On Your Side is taking a look at the roads both Erie County and the City of Buffalo said would be repaved this year.

We start with Erie County roads -- we got the list of roads to be re-paved last spring. From Zimmerman Road in the Town of Boston to Lakeview Road in Hamburg. The Boston town supervisor, Jason Keding tells 2 On Your Side Zimmerman Road has been fixed.

On Monday, we drove Lakeview Road -- it's a smooth ride. Also on the county's road list, Cleveland Drive and Beach Road near the Thruway in Cheektowaga, where road work signs are still up. The county says crews just need to get markings done. In Amherst, North Forest Road between Sheridan and Maple still has not been repaved. Charles Sickler, the deputy commissioner of highways, says there were delays in awarding contracts for this project, so it'll be put off until next year.

In Buffalo, the city promised it would repave 103 streets and so far, a spokesperson says they've actually done 117 with 3 more still to go. One of them being Main Street, near the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, which Mayor Byron Brown talked about in June.

"We do have the money to pave Main Street and now that the major construction has been done in that section of Main Street, we will start that paving program this year," he said.

But, we still haven't seen any road work on this portion of Main Street. It's still bumpy. A spokesperson for the mayor says some repairs will be done by the end of the construction season, but wouldn't give specifics on exactly what will be done. The city says design work for a multi-million dollar project for Main Street (roughly between Goodell and Ferry) will happen next year.

The city says all the road work has been done within budget. The county has said in the past that it has done more than $35 million on roads this year.

This is the list of county and city roads that still have not been done this year:

Pleasant View (from Transit Road to Stony Road) in Lancaster -- underground water issues caused problems for construction.

North Forest Road (from Sheridan Drive to Maple Road) in Amherst

Ellicott Creek Road (from Town Line to Niagara Falls Blvd.), although the county is pushing to get it done by the end of the construction season.

River Rock and Urban Street at the Milkbone Factory have not been done yet by the city.

