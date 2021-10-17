Some Afghan refugees will move into vacant Buffalo State building

The college is working with a local coalition to house 100 people in what is now a vacant building. All refugees who are 12 and over are expected to be vaccinated.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo State will soon be the temporary home for some Afghan refugees.

The college is working with a local coalition to house 100 people, and they will stay in what is now a vacant building in the Tower Residence Hall complex.

All refugees who are 12 and over are expected to be vaccinated before arriving on campus.

Late last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that New York State and Buffalo would be receiving Afghan refugees following the U.S. withdrawal from the war in Afghanistan.

Last month, it was announced that 1,143 Afghan Refugees could be resettling in New York State over the next six months, with a majority of them coming to Western New York.

Hochul said 335 Afghan refugees will be coming to Buffalo, which is about a third of the total amount who are coming to the state.