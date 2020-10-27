'Solar Roof is a killer product,' Musk says as deployments double

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo’s famous solar factory has some strong headwinds as the pieces of its businesses begin to snap into place.

That was the message, at least, from Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk during the company’s latest earnings report.

The quarterly occasion involves a summary of Tesla’s electric vehicle and battery storage businesses, as well. But solar has now joined the overall story of growth at Tesla, as total solar deployments more than doubled over the previous quarter. Deployments of Solar Roof, the signature product assembled in South Buffalo, nearly tripled compared to Tesla’s second quarter.