BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wooden signs with inspirational or humorous sayings are a popular trend, and now there's a place in downtown Buffalo where you can make your own custom version, no experience required.

Co-Owners Jill Cannan and Colleen Pandy created Loaded Lumber three years ago in South Buffalo. They've since added multiple other locations, and moved their flagship store South Park Avenue in the city, near the waterfront.

"We just wanted to bring a social experience to Buffalo," Cannan said. "We wanted to hone in on the hometown pride that people have, creating their own Buffalo themed pallet, and we wanted to give people something they were excited about."

Their painting parties usually feature cocktails, which can help get the creative juices flowing in the group.

"A lot of people are nervous that they're not creative, they've never done anything like this before, but this is really foolproof and anyone can do it," Cannan said. "Our motto is if you can hold a paintbrush in one hand and a drink in the other, then this is the place for you."

Loaded Lumber now has locations in Rochester as well as two in the state of Colorado, with more coming soon. You can learn more by visiting their website.