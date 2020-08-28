North Buffalo march puts focus on social justice

The peaceful march began around Hertel Avenue and Main Street. Buffalo Police escorted the group west along Hertel Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A social justice demonstration got underway Friday evening in North Buffalo as rallies, including the March on Washington, were held nationwide.

The peaceful march began around Hertel Avenue and Main Street. Buffalo Police escorted the group west along Hertel Avenue.

The event, billed as the Hertel Hurdle, is part of a massive nationwide push for racial equality, and it comes 57 years to the day that Martin Luther King Jr. led the first march, protesting the deaths of Black men at the hands of police officers.

More than five decades later, the protests continue a focus on the deaths of Black people at the hands of police officers.

The march was organized by the Western New York Liberation Collective and the Western New York Peace Center.