Snyder Fire Department hosts virtual open house, food drive Sunday

Firefighters from the Snyder Fire Department are getting creative and hosting an open house online. There will also a food drive happening throughout the day.
Volunteers with the Snyder Fire Department in Amherst are seen here at a training exercise. Training and responding to calls have faced challenges during the pandemic.

SNYDER, N.Y. — The pandemic has changed many aspects of everyday life, but it hasn't changed the dangers that exist that can cause fires. 

With Fire Prevention Week being October 4 to October 10, the Snyder Fire Department is getting creative on how it will educate the community about fire safety.

The fire department has planned to switch from an in-person open house like they've done in years past, to a virtual live stream anyone can watch from home on Sunday, October 4. The live stream will run from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Additionally, the firefighters are hosting a food drive the same day, from noon until 6 p.m. at the Snyder Fire Department, located at 4531 Main Street. The food drive will be drive-thru style and will go to Tigers Den Food Pantry, which serves Snyder families in the Amherst School District. 

The live stream will be available here:
