BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several places in Chautauqua County saw more than a foot of snow from the recent snow event, including north Jamestown at 15.3", Celoron at 16.5", and Cherry Creek at 11".

And from north Jamestown up into Ellicott and Gerry, nearly a foot and a half of snow fell since late Tuesday night.

And it's a change in pace during this season that has been well below average with snow so far this winter. So some folks there say while it's a lot of work cleaning all the snow up, they don't mind it too much.

"I've been here all my life...getting older now so it's harder to get out here and shovel," a Jamestown resident said. "It's pretty, but it's a lot of work."

"I don't mind winter at all," a Gerry resident said as he worked on shoveling his driveway for a second time during the most recent snow event. "I enjoy it."

And as lake effect snow goes, while north Jamestown saw almost 16 inches of snow, east Jamestown received 8 inches.

And here are more storm snow totals for Western New York from the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

Chautauqua County:

NE Kennedy 10.0"

SE Frewsburg 8.0"

Falconer 6.4"

SW Forestville 4.0"

SW Dunkirk 0.5"

Silver Creek 0.4"

Cattaraugus County:

Cattaraugus 13.5

Little Valley 11.0

ENE Randolph 9.0

Humphrey 8.8

NNE Franklinville 8.5

SSE Ischua 7.2

Ellicottville 7.0

Perrysburg 6.0

Erie County:

Sardinia 9.5

Akron 6.5

ESE Clarence Center 5.7

Springville 4.3

Buffalo Airport 3.7

NE Cheektowaga 3.6

ESE North Boston 3.3

Boston 3.3

NW Williamsville 3.2

NW Kenmore 3.1

NNE Tonawanda 3.0

SE Glenwood 3.0

NNE Amherst 2.8

WNW Colden 2.1

Genesee County:

Batavia 6.0

E Alden 4.7

E Le Roy 3.7

NE Stafford 3.5

W Batavia 2.0

Wyoming County:

W Wyoming 7.6

Warsaw 6.3

N Silver Springs 3.8

SW Attica 3.2

Niagara County:

WSW Rapids 6.0

Lockport 3.7

NE Sanborn 3.2

North Tonawanda 2.9

Pendleton 2.7

Niagara Falls 1.0