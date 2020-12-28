Snow removal moves from main streets to Buffalo neighborhoods

Starting Monday, people living on streets where parking is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. must move their vehicles so the roads can be cleared.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Record snowfall in the City of Buffalo means the Department of Public Works is still busy removing snow.

They've been working since Christmas Eve night. The main streets have been plowed, and now they're tackling the side streets.

City trash pick up was also impacted by the storm so neighbors are asked to leave their bins and cans out. The pickup process is ongoing.

Michael Finn, the Department of Public Works commissioner, said the crews are making their rounds as quickly as possible.

"Approximately 50 percent of the residential streets have been addressed with the first pass, at least," Finn said Sunday.

"Given the different parking situations, we will be working throughout the week for the total cleanup as cars move off of certain streets. If they are parked, we have to just go back and address that."