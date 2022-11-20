Snow removal efforts continue in South Buffalo

As of Sunday morning, more than 90 snow crews were out plowing streets in hard-hit Kaisertown and South Buffalo

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Snow removal continues this weekend in the southern parts of the City of Buffalo following last week's massive winter storm.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown met up with plow drivers before they began their shifts in the South Buffalo and Kaisertown areas just after 7 a.m. Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, more than 90 snow crews were out plowing city streets.

Mayor Brown said a lull in the snowfall on Saturday and a lack of significant new accumulation Saturday into Sunday helped with crews' snow removal efforts.

Mayor Brown said the city's new snow removal app, Snohub, is crashing. This app tracks if city snow plows have removed the snow, but it doesn't tell you when. He said their app is not able to track plows from out of town because they are not marked. He does not know when it will be back up and running. However, they are currently working on updating it.

Mayor Brown also said it's possible the city will lift the travel ban in South Buffalo tonight.