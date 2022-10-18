Snow plows will now be allowed to be outfitted with green lights

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — And once the snowdrops on all of us this winter you might notice a subtle change with some plows around town.
Thanks to a change in state law plows will now be allowed to be outfitted with green lights on top of plows.
Cheektowaga is one of a handful of communities taking advantage of the green lights.
The hope is to make snow plows more visible to other drivers and prevent accidents.
Although it actually took a change in state law to permit this for city plows, it is not for the plows hired to clear your driveway.