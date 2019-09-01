BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Agriculture Department announced that the SNAP food benefits program is funded through the end of February.

But, March is in question if the shutdown drags on.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says that it is still unclear if the county can take applications for new people trying to get the benefits.

"They may be providing additional funds, but right now there's issues as to whether or not we can accept new snap recipients. We've been told to do re-certifications and to accept as many as we can. We may be able to accept the application, but there may be no way to process it so that the individual cannot get the snap assistance."

Poloncarz says other local programs are also being hurt in the meantime because the federal grants that fund them are stopped.

That includes programs that help those who have an opioid addiction and those that analyze forensic DNA samples.