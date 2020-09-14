Smile Cookies for charity are back at Tim Hortons

From September 14 to September 20, Tim Hortons will be selling their Smile Cookie where 100% of all the proceeds from each cookie will go to local charities.

“Given how challenging this year has been for everyone, we feel honored to be able to contribute to the local charities and organizations that do such vital work in our communities,” Ricardo Azevedo, President of Tim Hortons, North America said in a press release. “The annual support we see from guests around our Smile Cookie program is always inspiring, but this year will be all that more meaningful.”