Small, rural areas dominate list of local ZIPs with low poverty rates

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ten ZIP codes in Western New York have poverty rates lower than 3.5%. A small, rural area in Wyoming County tops the list with a 0% poverty rate.
Java Center ZIP code 14082 ranks No. 1 on our list of local ZIPs with the lowest poverty rates, according to a five-year version of the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey, the latest official data source on a local level. ZIP 14082 has a total population of 576, based on the survey estimate.
14082 was not the only smaller, rural area to make the top 10 list. Marilla ZIP 14102 ranked third with a 1.35% poverty rate (based on a total population of 1,255) and Colden ZIP 14033 was No. 4 with a 1.47% poverty rate (based on a total population of 1,631), to name a few. You can read the full list on Buffalo Business First's website.