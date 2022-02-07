Small, rural areas dominate list of local ZIPs with low poverty rates

Business First analyzed ZIP codes for the eight-county WNY region based on poverty rates, as part of a 12-part formula analyzing neighborhoods’ affluence levels.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ten ZIP codes in Western New York have poverty rates lower than 3.5%. A small, rural area in Wyoming County tops the list with a 0% poverty rate.

Java Center ZIP code 14082 ranks No. 1 on our list of local ZIPs with the lowest poverty rates, according to a five-year version of the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey, the latest official data source on a local level. ZIP 14082 has a total population of 576, based on the survey estimate.