x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Small, rural areas dominate list of local ZIPs with low poverty rates

Business First analyzed ZIP codes for the eight-county WNY region based on poverty rates, as part of a 12-part formula analyzing neighborhoods’ affluence levels.
Credit: lesniewski - stock.adobe.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ten ZIP codes in Western New York have poverty rates lower than 3.5%. A small, rural area in Wyoming County tops the list with a 0% poverty rate.

Java Center ZIP code 14082 ranks No. 1 on our list of local ZIPs with the lowest poverty rates, according to a five-year version of the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey, the latest official data source on a local level. ZIP 14082 has a total population of 576, based on the survey estimate.

14082 was not the only smaller, rural area to make the top 10 list. Marilla ZIP 14102 ranked third with a 1.35% poverty rate (based on a total population of 1,255) and Colden ZIP 14033 was No. 4 with a 1.47% poverty rate (based on a total population of 1,631), to name a few.  You can read the full list on Buffalo Business First's website

Related Articles

In Other News

Storm Team 2 Patrick Hammer Daybreak forecast for 2/7/2022