NEWFANE, N.Y. — A small plane had to make an emergency landing in a cornfield in Newfane Monday afternoon.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said a pilot went to land in the field on Coomer Road after having issues shortly after take-off.

The 1929 Waco Model GXE turned over after touching down but the pilot was only slightly injured and did not need to be taken to a hospital.

The FAA is now investigating.