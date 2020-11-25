Small Lancaster diner prepares to serve hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals

Aunt Robin's Diner is preparing to serve more than 400 people free to-go Thanksgiving meals.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — A small diner in Lancaster is planning to serve hundreds of people Thanksgiving dinners on Thursday.

Aunt Robin's Diner on Walden Avenue has a reputation for giving back to those in need in the Western New York community. That's because owner Robin Finsterbach and her daughter Bridget Crooks have made it their mission to give back to others whenever they can.

"I teach my kids that we might not have everything but there are people worse off than us and if we can do something we'll do it," Finsterbach said.

Crooks added, "We went through a time in life when we needed help and we were able to get help from places like Haven House and stuff like that. So once we were in a position where we were able to give back that was our number one priority."

Finsterbach said Aunt Robin's Diner serves free Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners each year. She said they also serve free Easter brunch and school lunches during the summer for families in need.

Last year for Thanksgiving, the diner served 105 people. This year there are more than 400 people who have requested to-go turkey dinners.

"It's a full dinner, whatever I make here is what I make for my family at home, I don't skimp," Finsterbach said. "We didn't expect this, we can't let the people down. If there is a will there's a way, that's what I tell my kids."

It's a showing of generosity during a time when business is tough, due to Orange Zone restrictions the diner can only be open for take out.

“Saturday and Sunday we’re open for to-go; we probably get three or four calls,” Finsterbach said.

Despite that, Aunt Robin's diner has been prepping for days to serve 400 people in need on Thanksgiving day.

"I've seen on Facebook like restaurants charging $18.95, $24.95 for a to-go dinner for Thanksgiving and yeah you need to make money, but right now people need each other," she said. "I mean everyone is going through a hard time."

If you are in need of a Thanksgiving meal you can contact the diner at (716) 948-9361 to reserve a meal.