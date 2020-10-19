Small group protests outside Buffalo airport opposing report of pending New York Army National Guard to airports

Every Tuesday changes are made to the state's Travel Advisory list.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A small group gathered outside of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport Monday morning to express their opposition to pending New York Army National Guard deployments to airports across New York State. The move is being considered to enforce mandatory travel quarantines.

Civil rights advocates, along with The Financial Guys Partner Michael Lomas, 2ANYS Founder Steve Felano, LibertyMovement.Org CEO James Ostrowski and Erie County Libertarian Party Chair Duane Whitmer were on hand for the protest.

The group called for Monday's action following a report that the Governor Andrew Cuomo was going to send in the New York Army National Guard to airports across the state.

Every Tuesday changes are made to the state's Travel Advisory list. Based on 2 On Your Side’s review of the publicly available data, five states meet the criteria this week to be added to New York’s Travel Advisory list including several border states.

Those five states are: Arizona, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. This is a projection based on these states meeting the criteria given by New York State.