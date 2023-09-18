DEC announces start of small game season for hunters

Small game hunting season has been announced by the DEC for those looking to hunt this season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Those looking to hunt this season can now mark their calendars, as the DEC has announced small game season will begin Sunday, October 1 across New York State.

"From waterfowl and upland gamebirds to squirrels, rabbits, and more, there are abundant opportunities for hunters across New York State," Commissioner Seggos said in a release. "This year, hunters can enjoy even more waterfowl hunting opportunities, with an increase in mallard and Canada goose bag limits and an extended goose season.”

People looking for season dates, bag limits, and other regulations can find the regulations guide here.

There will also be waterfowl hunting opportunities, along with youth and military days on

Youth Waterfowl Days: Northeast, Southeast and Lake Champlain Zones: Sept. 23 and 24 Western Zone: Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 Long Island Zone: Nov.4 and 5

Military and Veteran Hunting Days: Northeast and Southeast Zones: Sept. 23 and 24 Western Zone: Oct. 7 and Jan. 20 Long Island Zone: Nov. 11 and 12 There are no special Military/Veteran days for the Lake Champlain Zone.

Opening dates for the Regular Duck Seasons: Northeast & Lake Champlain Zones: Oct. 7 Western and Southeast zones: Oct. 21 Long Island Zone: Nov. 18



The DEC also wants to remind hunters of ways to stay safe when hutning

Point your gun in a safe direction.

Treat every gun as if it were loaded.

Be sure of your target and beyond.

Keep your finger off the trigger until ready to shoot.

DEC’s 26th Annual Youth Waterfowl Program for young Long Island hunters is back! The program, set for Saturdays October... Posted by NYS Department of Environmental Conservation on Sunday, September 17, 2023