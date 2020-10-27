'Small Business Revolution' releases trailer for Fredonia season, which was filmed during COVID-19 pandemic

The trailer didn't mention when the season 5 premiere of the show will air, other than that it was "coming soon."

FREDONIA, N.Y. — The trailer for season 5 of "Small Business Revolution" which features Fredonia has been released.

Back in January, Fredonia was selected as the city/town to be featured on the season.

The trailer, which was released Tuesday, shows the beginning of the season, when show hosts Ty Pennington and Amanda Brinkman, surprised the town with the announcement that they won and then shows clips of how businesses were effected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can watch the full trailer below:

The wait is finally over! Here is your first look at Season 5 of the #smallbusinessrevolution https://t.co/7FqTmr2eqb pic.twitter.com/jAbdrXI3DV — Small Biz Revolution (@smbizrevolution) October 27, 2020

The show was expected to bring $500,000 worth of economic resources to the area, revitalizing select small businesses in Fredonia. It will also put Fredonia on the map, creating international exposure on Hulu, Amazon Prime and Deluxe platforms.