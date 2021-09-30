Small business grants coming to Allentown

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We're learning more about a series of grants coming to Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood.
In total, $500,000 worth of improvements will be made to Allen Street and Elmwood Avenue. The grant money comes from the Buffalo Billion Main Street Program.
Of the $500,000 available, $25,000 will be used for streetscape improvements while the remainder will be used as matching grants to property owners on Allen and Elmwood.
"It provides up to $50,000 per project and that $50,000 can pay for up to 75% of a project," said Jonathan White, chair of the Allentown Association. "So if you want to improve the facade of your building, or if you want to do something where you do some exterior improvements, but you also do renovations to a retail storefront. This is a way to help businesses maximize their dollars with state dollars to hopefully come up with a better project in the end."
The grants will be issued in the coming months.