Small airplane crashes shy of Olean runway; no injuries reported

OLEAN, N.Y. — A small airplane crashed at the end of a runway on Friday evening in Olean, though no one was injured.

The pilot was the only one onboard and was treated and released at the scene.

There is no word yet on a cause.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office said the runway was closed after the crash as New York State Police investigated the scene. The plane landed why of the runway by about 400 yards.