Slow Roll continues Memorial Day tradition

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Slow Roll Buffalo will continue its Memorial Day tradition with Monday night's ride pushing off from the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. The annual free and inclusive Memorial Day Ride takes cyclists past some of Buffalo's war memorials.
The 10-mile round-trip route starts at the Buffalo Naval Park at 6:30 p.m. The ride will also feature an address from Dr. Eva Doyle at Jesse Clipper Square in the Michigan Street African-American Heritage Corridor.
Following the ride, cyclists will return to the Buffalo Naval Park for an afterparty. According to event organizers, the afterparty will be on and around the ships at the naval park and at the garden of monuments.
This is the first time the Buffalo Naval Park has been open to visitors since mid-April. The park temporarily closed down after USS The Sullivans started taking on water.
Slow Roll Buffalo is one the largest free community bike rides in the world. Its mission is "to provide inclusive experiences by bicycle that connect communities and promote public health."
The full scheduled for the 2022 Slow Roll season can be viewed below:
- May 30 - Naval Park
- June 6 - Martin House
- June 13 - Butler Park
- June 20 - MLK Park
- June 27 - Broderick Park
- July 4 - Sportsmen's Park
- July 11 - Black Monarchy
- July 18 - Hertel Alley Murals
- July 25 - Lafayette Square
- Aug. 1 - Maritime Center
- Aug. 8 - Fruit Belt
- Aug. 15 - Niagara Frontier Food Terminal
- Aug. 22 - Central Terminal
- Aug. 29 - The Foundry
- Sept. 5 - Eugene V Debs Hall
- Sept. 12 - Tow Path Park
- Sept. 19 - Park Vue
- Sept. 26 - History Museum
- Oct. 3 - Olivencia Center
- Oct. 10 - Big Ditch Brewing
- Oct. 17 - Adam Mickiewicz Library
- Oct. 24 - Irish Center
- Oct. 31 - Community Beer Works
More information about this season's events is available at the Slow Roll Buffalo website.