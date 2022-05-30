Slow Roll continues Memorial Day tradition

The 10-mile round-trip route starts at the Buffalo Naval Park at 6:30 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Slow Roll Buffalo will continue its Memorial Day tradition with Monday night's ride pushing off from the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. The annual free and inclusive Memorial Day Ride takes cyclists past some of Buffalo's war memorials.

The 10-mile round-trip route starts at the Buffalo Naval Park at 6:30 p.m. The ride will also feature an address from Dr. Eva Doyle at Jesse Clipper Square in the Michigan Street African-American Heritage Corridor.

Following the ride, cyclists will return to the Buffalo Naval Park for an afterparty. According to event organizers, the afterparty will be on and around the ships at the naval park and at the garden of monuments.

This is the first time the Buffalo Naval Park has been open to visitors since mid-April. The park temporarily closed down after USS The Sullivans started taking on water.

Slow Roll Buffalo is one the largest free community bike rides in the world. Its mission is "to provide inclusive experiences by bicycle that connect communities and promote public health."

The full scheduled for the 2022 Slow Roll season can be viewed below:

May 30 - Naval Park

June 6 - Martin House

June 13 - Butler Park

June 20 - MLK Park

June 27 - Broderick Park

July 4 - Sportsmen's Park

July 11 - Black Monarchy

July 18 - Hertel Alley Murals

July 25 - Lafayette Square

Aug. 1 - Maritime Center

Aug. 8 - Fruit Belt

Aug. 15 - Niagara Frontier Food Terminal

Aug. 22 - Central Terminal

Aug. 29 - The Foundry

Sept. 5 - Eugene V Debs Hall

Sept. 12 - Tow Path Park

Sept. 19 - Park Vue

Sept. 26 - History Museum

Oct. 3 - Olivencia Center

Oct. 10 - Big Ditch Brewing

Oct. 17 - Adam Mickiewicz Library

Oct. 24 - Irish Center

Oct. 31 - Community Beer Works