Slow Roll holding 'Americana Ride' on Independence Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Slow Roll Buffalo is holding its second annual Independence Day community bike ride on Monday.

The free and inclusive "Americana Ride" will start and end Monday night at Sportsmen’s Park in the city's Black Rock neighborhood. The park is located between the Sportsmen's Tavern and The Cave

According to Slow Roll organizers, the Americana Ride will spotlight the city's local music scene.

The 10-mile round-trip route will travel through the city's Black Rock, Riverside, North Park and Park Meadow neighborhoods. The ride will also make two stops: Riverside Park and the Tacoma Performing Arts Center.

Following the bike ride, Slow Roll organizers say an after party will be held at Sportsmen's Park for live music, food and drinks.

The ride begins at 6:30 p.m.

Can't make it to the ride Monday night? Other Slow Roll community bike rides are happening this season. Check out the schedule below:

July 11 - Black Monarchy

July 18 - Hertel Alley Murals

July 25 - Lafayette Square

Aug. 1 - Maritime Center

Aug. 8 - Fruit Belt

Aug. 15 - Niagara Frontier Food Terminal

Aug. 22 - Central Terminal

Aug. 29 - The Foundry

Sept. 5 - Eugene V Debs Hall

Sept. 12 - Tow Path Park

Sept. 19 - Park Vue

Sept. 26 - History Museum

Oct. 3 - Olivencia Center

Oct. 10 - Big Ditch Brewing

Oct. 17 - Adam Mickiewicz Library

Oct. 24 - Irish Center

Oct. 31 - Community Beer Works