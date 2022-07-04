Slow Roll holding 'Americana Ride' on Independence Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Slow Roll Buffalo is holding its second annual Independence Day community bike ride on Monday.
The free and inclusive "Americana Ride" will start and end Monday night at Sportsmen’s Park in the city's Black Rock neighborhood. The park is located between the Sportsmen's Tavern and The Cave
According to Slow Roll organizers, the Americana Ride will spotlight the city's local music scene.
The 10-mile round-trip route will travel through the city's Black Rock, Riverside, North Park and Park Meadow neighborhoods. The ride will also make two stops: Riverside Park and the Tacoma Performing Arts Center.
Following the bike ride, Slow Roll organizers say an after party will be held at Sportsmen's Park for live music, food and drinks.
The ride begins at 6:30 p.m.
Can't make it to the ride Monday night? Other Slow Roll community bike rides are happening this season. Check out the schedule below:
- July 11 - Black Monarchy
- July 18 - Hertel Alley Murals
- July 25 - Lafayette Square
- Aug. 1 - Maritime Center
- Aug. 8 - Fruit Belt
- Aug. 15 - Niagara Frontier Food Terminal
- Aug. 22 - Central Terminal
- Aug. 29 - The Foundry
- Sept. 5 - Eugene V Debs Hall
- Sept. 12 - Tow Path Park
- Sept. 19 - Park Vue
- Sept. 26 - History Museum
- Oct. 3 - Olivencia Center
- Oct. 10 - Big Ditch Brewing
- Oct. 17 - Adam Mickiewicz Library
- Oct. 24 - Irish Center
- Oct. 31 - Community Beer Works
More information about this season's events is available at the Slow Roll Buffalo website.