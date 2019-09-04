BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here's another sign that warmer weather is on the way: Slow Roll Buffalo returns for another season on May 6.

The schedule for the weekly inclusive community bike ride was announced at a kick-off party on Monday night at the Broadway Market.

There are 45 events on this year's schedule, with the first event starting at Hostel Buffalo-Niagara in downtown Buffalo.

Two of the events will take place on Buffalo-area highways. The Buffalo Museum of Science will host the Restore Our Community Ride along Route 33 on May 13, and the Buffalo History Museum will host the Parkway Revival Ride along Route 198 on May 20.

Here's the Slow Roll Buffalo schedule for this year:

May 6, Hostel Buffalo-Niagara

May 13, Museum of Science

May 20, History Museum

May 29, Naval Park

June 3, Walden Park

June 10, Brookdale Park

June 17, MLK Park

June 24, Broderick Park

July 1, Freedom Wall

July 8, Frederick Douglass Community Center

July 15, Masten Park

July 22, Broadway Theatre

July 29, Silo City

August 5, Carlton & Locust Streets

August 12, Richardson Olmsted Campus

August 19, Cazenovia Park

August 26, Downtown Library

September 2, Big Ditch Brewing Company

September 9, Maritime Center

September 16, Niagara Frontier Food Terminal

September 23, Restore Our Community Coalition

September 30, Shoshone Park

October 7, Broadway Market

October 14, Resurgence Brewing

October 21, Clinton & Weiss Streets

October 28, Community Beer Works

WEEKENDS

May 11, Niagara Falls Bike Stampede

May 19, SkyRide

May 24, Buffalo Marathon Pedal Party

May 29, Pride Ride

June 1, Lydia T. Wright Bike Stampede

June 7, Ken-Ton Pedal Party

June 14, Clarence Pedal Party

June 22, Ride for Roswell

June 28, Eden Pedal Party

July 5, Ride for Freedom

July 12, Clarence Pedal Party

July 27, Grand Island Bike Stampede

August 11, Fire & Ice Cream Sunday Ride

August 25, Beau Fleuve Fest Bike Stampede

August 31, North Tonawanda Bike Stampede

September 14, Buffalo Maritime Fest Bike Stampede

September 28, Lackawanna Bike Stampede

October 12, Snyder Bike Stampede

October 19, Kerns Ave Slow Bowl

