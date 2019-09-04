BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here's another sign that warmer weather is on the way: Slow Roll Buffalo returns for another season on May 6.
The schedule for the weekly inclusive community bike ride was announced at a kick-off party on Monday night at the Broadway Market.
There are 45 events on this year's schedule, with the first event starting at Hostel Buffalo-Niagara in downtown Buffalo.
Two of the events will take place on Buffalo-area highways. The Buffalo Museum of Science will host the Restore Our Community Ride along Route 33 on May 13, and the Buffalo History Museum will host the Parkway Revival Ride along Route 198 on May 20.
Here's the Slow Roll Buffalo schedule for this year:
- May 6, Hostel Buffalo-Niagara
- May 13, Museum of Science
- May 20, History Museum
- May 29, Naval Park
- June 3, Walden Park
- June 10, Brookdale Park
- June 17, MLK Park
- June 24, Broderick Park
- July 1, Freedom Wall
- July 8, Frederick Douglass Community Center
- July 15, Masten Park
- July 22, Broadway Theatre
- July 29, Silo City
- August 5, Carlton & Locust Streets
- August 12, Richardson Olmsted Campus
- August 19, Cazenovia Park
- August 26, Downtown Library
- September 2, Big Ditch Brewing Company
- September 9, Maritime Center
- September 16, Niagara Frontier Food Terminal
- September 23, Restore Our Community Coalition
- September 30, Shoshone Park
- October 7, Broadway Market
- October 14, Resurgence Brewing
- October 21, Clinton & Weiss Streets
- October 28, Community Beer Works
WEEKENDS
- May 11, Niagara Falls Bike Stampede
- May 19, SkyRide
- May 24, Buffalo Marathon Pedal Party
- May 29, Pride Ride
- June 1, Lydia T. Wright Bike Stampede
- June 7, Ken-Ton Pedal Party
- June 14, Clarence Pedal Party
- June 22, Ride for Roswell
- June 28, Eden Pedal Party
- July 5, Ride for Freedom
- July 12, Clarence Pedal Party
- July 27, Grand Island Bike Stampede
- August 11, Fire & Ice Cream Sunday Ride
- August 25, Beau Fleuve Fest Bike Stampede
- August 31, North Tonawanda Bike Stampede
- September 14, Buffalo Maritime Fest Bike Stampede
- September 28, Lackawanna Bike Stampede
- October 12, Snyder Bike Stampede
- October 19, Kerns Ave Slow Bowl
