Slow Roll Buffalo to replace ride with food distribution night

Monday night's community ride is shifting gears to distribute food for residents affected by the closing of Tops Market.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Slow Roll Buffalo has announced that their ride scheduled for Monday night will now serve as food distribution for those impacted by the closure of Tops Market following this weekend's mass shooting.

Monday's ride host Em Tea Coffee Cup Cafe on Oakgrove Avenue will now serve as a food distribution site.

Slow Roll is partnering with the African American Heritage Food Co-Op and Lexington Co-Op for the distribution event.

Cash and food donations will be accepted onsite from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. with all funds going to the Buffalo Mutual Aid Network.

Food will be distributed from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. or until supplies run out.

In light of Saturday’s white supremacist attack at Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson, we're shifting gears from the... Posted by Slow Roll Buffalo on Sunday, May 15, 2022

A statement released by Janelle Brooks, president of Slow Roll Buffalo's board of directors said, "This is my neighborhood. My mother and uncle were at Tops just minutes before the attack... our neighbors need access to food while our only nearby grocery store is closed."