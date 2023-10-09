Slow Roll Buffalo rides throughout October

Fall bike rides can be very scenic but when riding with Slow Roll Buffalo, there is always something to see.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Slow Roll of Buffalo is riding throughout October every Monday from the 9 through the 30. Meetings are at 5:30 pm and everyone will takeoff together at 6:00pm.

The Indigenous People's Day Ride will be happening on Monday, October 9 and will begin at the Olivencia Community Center. The ride starts at 6:00 pm and the party starts at 7:30 pm.

The Slow Roll is free for all to join no matter your age or skill level.

Each ride has a theme and location to go along with it. For ride on Oct. 9, it will be nine miles and take two stops which highlights the history of Indigenous contemporary artists.