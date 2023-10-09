x
Slow Roll Buffalo rides throughout October

Fall bike rides can be very scenic but when riding with Slow Roll Buffalo, there is always something to see.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Slow Roll of Buffalo is riding throughout October every Monday from the 9 through the 30. Meetings are at 5:30 pm and everyone will takeoff together at 6:00pm.

The Indigenous People's Day Ride will be happening on Monday, October 9 and will begin at the Olivencia Community Center. The ride starts at 6:00 pm and the party starts at 7:30 pm.

The Slow Roll is free for all to join no matter your age or skill level. 

Each ride has a theme and location to go along with it. For ride on Oct. 9, it will be nine miles and take two stops which highlights the history of Indigenous contemporary artists. 

You can learn more about the ride here.

