Slow Roll Buffalo partners with Project Mona's House for Monday night's ride

Monday night's ride had an important message to spread awareness about the women trapped in human trafficking.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Slow Roll Buffalo took to the streets downtown Buffalo once again with hundreds of cyclists gathering Monday at the Buffalo History Museum.



Slow rollers partnered up with Project Mona's House to make stops at the Academy School and Humboldt Parkway.

"Helping out with the fight to end human trafficking. Sadly, Buffalo is a prominent place for human trafficking especially because of our proximity to the border. And Project Monas House does amazing work to empower women and save women from modern day slavery. And we're here to help," said Seamus Gallivan, co-founder of Slow Roll Buffalo.