Slow Roll Buffalo is getting ready to hit the streets again.

The community bike-rides get underway next Monday, May 3; starting at 6:30 p.m. The ten-mile roundtrip takes place in a different neighborhood each week, accommodates all skill levels and includes two stops to regroup. Riders will learn about different parts of Buffalo, led by Slow Roll's trained volunteers.

Due to the pandemic, masks will be required and riders will be split into groups with staggered start times as needed to stay well under the limit on public gatherings. The after party will emphasis supporting local businesses.

“Slow Roll is going back to basics,” said Slow Roll Buffalo co-founder and board president Anthony Caferro. “We’ll look a lot like our first rides back in 2014-15 - smaller groups, hosted by local businesses, connecting communities by bike.”

Organizers are releasing only the first half of the six-month season, anticipating that regulations could change later in the year. The series of weekend Pedal Parties is on hold until August; however, a new monthly Ticket to Roll series of limited-capacity fundraiser rides will start in May.

Here is the first-half Monday schedule:

May 3rd - Big Ditch Brewing Company

May 10th - The Terrace at Delaware Park

May 17th - Zone One Entertainment Complex

May 24th - Central Park Grill

May 31st - Liberty Hound

June 7th - Olivencia Community Center

June 14th - Buffalo Irish Center

June 21st - Je Ne Sais Quoi

June 28th - Community Beer Works

July 5th - The Cave

July 12th - Groove Lounge

July 19th - Five Points Bakery

July 26th - Kerns Ave Bowling Center