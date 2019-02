BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Skyway is back open to traffic Wednesday night after it was shut down during evening rush hour.

The road was closed all the way from Downtown Buffalo to Milestrip, which spans about seven miles.

The Skyway had been closed in both directions because of a crash.

It was one of a lot of crashes, and other issues, the area saw all afternoon because of heavy winds and blowing snow that have made it really hard to see on the roads.