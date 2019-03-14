BUFFALO, N.Y. — Construction season is upon us and with that, the DOT says the project to rehab the bridge deck on the Skyway is set to resume.

Starting Friday morning March 15, temporary traffic signals will be activated on Fuhrmann Boulevard between Scott and Ohio Streets and at the intersection of Louisiana and Scott Streets to make drivers aware of the work to come.

Then on Friday, March 29, the I-190 southbound ramp to Rt. 5 westbound will be closed until further notice. The westbound (outbound) lanes of the Skyway between the I-190 and Ohio St. will be closed.

Drivers will need to use the eastbound (inbound) lanes for both inbound and outbound travel during the following times:

5 A.M.-11 A.M. weekdays, the Skyway open to inbound (eastbound) traffic only.

11 A.M. to Noon weekdays, the Skyway will be closed to all traffic.

Noon until 3 A.M. the following day, weekdays, the Skyway will be open to outbound (westbound) traffic only.

Saturdays and Sundays, the Skyway will be open to outbound (westbound) traffic only.

The work is weather-sensitive and will be delayed in the event of bad weather.