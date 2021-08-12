SkyRide by GObike Buffalo happening this Sunday

For the first time, riders will have the opportunity to bike the Skyway multiple times.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This weekend, Western New Yorkers will get the chance to bike over the Buffalo Skyway at the seventh GObike Buffalo SkyRide. For the first time, riders will be able to bike the Skyway multiple times.

On Sunday morning, the skyway will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon to clear traffic for the bike ride.

There will be three departure times to allow for flexibility in the distance biked. The first group will leave at 8:30 a.m. and give riders enough time to bike the skyway three times with an estimated distance of 23 miles. The second departure at 9 a.m. will take riders around two times for a total distance of 15 miles. The last group will leave a 9:30 a.m and bike the 7.5 mile loop once.

The bike ride will start and end at the Buffalo Outer Harbor's Lakeside Bike Park at 825 Fuhrmann Boulevard.

Anyone ages 10 years old and older are invited to participate. Children under 10 will be allowed if attached to an adult's bike by a child seat or trailer.

To increase opportunities for people to attend the event, GObike is working with Buffalo Public School system and recycle-a-bicycle program to give Independent Health-sponsored tickets to PUSH Buffalo, East Side Bike Club, Buffalo Science Museum Summer Camp and Say Yes Summer Camp.

In-person registration costs $50 and is available on Friday from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the GOBike Office at 640 Ellicott Street and on Saturday from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Lakeside Bike Park. Registration will also be available the day of from 7:30 a.m. - 8 a.m. at the registration tent at the start location.