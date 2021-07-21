'Skydive the Falls' launches over Niagara Falls

The Skydive Niagara event is the first time anyone jumped out of a plane over Niagara Falls.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — History landed in Niagara Falls on Wednesday night.

Jumpers from Skydive the Falls pulled off their first ever jump over the Horseshoe Falls.

The Skydive Niagara event is a historic event. Jumpers launched out of a plane directly over the falls at 14,000 feet, safely landing in the parking lot of the Sheraton Hotel.

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino celebrated their landing, telling 2 On Your Side, "When these kind of ideas come to City Hall I intend to put whatever effort I can into achieving that kind of entertainment and fun downtown. It's good for our hotels and it's good for our economy."