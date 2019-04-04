BUFFALO, N.Y. — Skip the dishes was a convenient way for people to have food delivered from two hundred restaurants that didn't offer the service, but some restaurant owners say they've seen a severe decline in customer service.

2 on Your Side's Karys Belger spoke to the manager of Ru's Pierogi. He said that in the last few months he's seen an increase in the number of complaints from customers mostly about how long it would take for the company to deliver their orders.

He also said wait times in the app would go from five minutes to half an hour and by then, the food would be cold and ultimately this poor service would hurt his bottom line.

"Where the customer, you always want them to get your best product. But if they're getting it later, sometimes they're not getting the best and that reflects on the restaurant too," Trey Monaco told 2 On Your Side

2 on Your Side reached out Skip the Dishes and a spokesperson told us local restaurants will have their operations transferred to GrubHub while the company focuses on improving their service in Canada where Skip the Dishes is based.