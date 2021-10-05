Skateboarder killed after being hit by a car Sunday night

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County man is dead after being hit by a car while riding a skateboard.
New York State Police say the accident happened shortly after 9 p.m. on State Route 430 in the Chautauqua County Town of Ellery.
Troopers say 19-year-old driver was traveling westbound on State Rt. 430 and struck 22-year-old Bannon Eimiller of Bemus Point who was also in the westbound lane.
Despite lifesaving measures, Eimiller was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the driver or if any charges will be filed, has not been released at this time.