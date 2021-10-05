Skateboarder killed after being hit by a car Sunday night

New York State Police say the accident happened shortly after 9 p.m. on State Route 430 in the Chautauqua County Town of Ellery.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County man is dead after being hit by a car while riding a skateboard.

Troopers say 19-year-old driver was traveling westbound on State Rt. 430 and struck 22-year-old Bannon Eimiller of Bemus Point who was also in the westbound lane.

Despite lifesaving measures, Eimiller was pronounced dead at the scene.