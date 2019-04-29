BUFFALO, N.Y. — The sixth annual Zumbathon was held on Sunday afternoon, and it raised money for Make-A-Wish.

Fit Happenz puts on the dance and fitness event. During the years they've raised nearly $100,000. Four Make-A-Wish families attended the event.

Make-A-Wish gets no state or federal funding, so wishes for children happen with fundraisers, such as the one that happened Sunday.

