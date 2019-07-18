DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — Six people were taken to ECMC following a crash in the town of Darien Wednesday night.

State Troopers say a car allegedly ran a stop sign on Harper Road, turning onto Route 20 and collided with another SUV.

They say the driver of the car that allegedly ran the stop sign was taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight. The passenger of that car was also taken to ECMC by an ambulance. The two passengers in the back seat were not hurt.

Troopers say the SUV that was hit also had four passengers, and they were all taken to ECMC by an ambulance.

They say both cars were coming from the Blink 182 and Lil Wayne concert at Darien Lake.

No names have been released, and the conditions of each person is not known at this time.

No word yet if any charges have been or will be filed.