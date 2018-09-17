BUFFALO, N.Y. - Two On Your Side has learned six shots were fired during a police foot chase last Wednesday that ended with Rafael Rivera, 32, dead.

All shots were fired by Buffalo police officer Elmur Karadzhayev, who is now on restricted duty.

Police responded to the area of Plymouth and Massachusetts to investigate a report of a man with a gun. Shots were fired after a chase started. The department defends the actions of the officer.

On Saturday, our nonprofit partners at Investigative Post were able to watch a surveillance video that shows Rivera falling as he turns off Plymouth Avenue into the parking lot of the former School 77 about 3:15 a.m. Wednesday. He crawls several feet, gets up and runs several steps until a police officer about 10 to 15 feet away fires two shots. Rivera falls to the ground, motionless.

The attorney hired by the Rivera family says they will not make the video of the shooting public, but they have provided it to a number of investigatory agencies.

