SHERIDAN, N.Y. — State Police are investigating a serious accident on the NYS Thruway in Chautauqua County.

The accident, which involved a passenger vehicle and a New York State Police car, happened on the westbound I-90 between exits 58 and 59.

Investigators say the trooper, Stephen C. Barker, of SP Buffalo, was responding to an accident and didn't notice that the vehicle in front of him was slowing for traffic. The trooper struck the rear of the passenger car.

The driver of the passenger car, Harry E. Gibbons, 75, of Irving and passengers Terrance W. Marsha, 70, of Orchard Park and David A. Jordan, 72, of East Aurora were all taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two other passengers in the vehicle, George E. Cole, 66, of Arcade and Timothy W. McCann, 70, of Depew, were airlifted to ECMC. Cole is currently listed in serious condition. McCann is listed in critical condition.

Trooper Barker was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident caused traffic to back up for more than three miles.